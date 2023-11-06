Palakkad Tragedy: School Student Drowns in Pond

A tragic incident unfolded in Thachanattukara, Palakkad, as a 16-year-old school student, K P Shadin, lost his life in a drowning accident. Shadin, a first-year Commerce student at TSNM Higher Secondary School, had gone to the pond with his friends for a leisurely bath on a Sunday afternoon.

“When he began drowning, the local people retrieved Shadin from the pond and rushed him initially to a private hospital in Mannarkkad and later to another private hospital in Kozhikode. However, the youngster could not be saved,” shared local witnesses.

The loss of Shadin has left his parents, Kalaparamb, in a state of profound grief and sorrow, casting a pall of sadness over the community.