Dubai Airshow 2023 will begin today: Details

Dubai: Dubai Airshow 2023 will begin today. The 18th edition of the Dubai Airshow will be held at Dubai World Central (DWC). The show is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, VicePresident and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The show is held under the theme ‘The Future of the Aerospace Industry’. It will run until November 17. More than 1,400 exhibitors from 95 countries and more than 300 international speakers will attend the event.

.More than 180 commercial aircraft including Airbus’ A320P2F, A321neo, A330neo, A400M Atlas CMk1, H225 (Helicopter), and C295. Embraer’s E195-E2 will make its public debut in the event. Embraer’s latest E195-E2 will make its public debut with a new livery, the Tech Eagle and Boeing will provide a flying demonstration of its highly anticipated 777-9.

The national air carrier of Saudi Arabia, Saudia will bring two state-of-the-art aircraft, a Saudia Boeing 787-10, featuring the new brand livery, and a flyadeal Airbus 320neo. Meanwhile, Beond, the world’s first premium leisure airline, will bring present its Airbus A319 on static display.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will also participate in the event. The IAF contingent include Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas and the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv. The Sarang Helicopter Display Team will showcase their formation aerobatics skills.