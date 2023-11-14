Air India Express announces two new flight service on this route: Details

Bengaluru: Low-budget air carrier based in the country, Air India Express announced two new flight service connecting Bengaluru to Mangaluru. These flight service will not only link these two cities but also bridging the gaps to Chennai, Kannur, Thiruvananthapuram, and Varanasi.

Flight IX 782 will kick off its journey from Varanasi at 8 am, touching down at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru at 10:30 am. After a brisk layover of 55 minutes without changing aircraft, it will then take off from KIA at 11:10 am, landing at MIA by 12:10 pm. The Varanasi-Mangaluru connection is only open for 10 days, until November 25.

Also Read: ICC ODI World Cup: Know India’s record in semi-finals

However, from November 26, this flight will link Chennai to Mangaluru via Bengaluru. Departing Chennai at 9:35 am, it arrives at KIA at 10:35 am, with a brief 50-minute layover and no change in aircraft, it will then take off from KIA and will land at MIA at 12:10 pm. The return journey, Flight IX 678, will take off from MIA to KIA at 12:40 pm, touching down at 1:55 pm.

The Flight IX 1795 will connect Kannur, Bengaluru, and Mangaluru. This flight begins its journey every Wednesday, departing Kannur at 4:30 pm and landing at KIA at 5:50 pm. From KIA, it takes flight to MIA at 6:25 pm, arriving at 7:35 pm. The same aircraft, now identified as IX 792, will embark from MIA at 8:15 pm, reaching KIA at 9:30 pm. After a 50-minute layover, it will depart to Thiruvananthapuram, touching down at 11:25 pm.