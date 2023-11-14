Clash erupts between Kerala Police Commandos and Maoists in Kannur

In a northern district of Kerala, specialized teams from the state’s police force engaged in a heated gun battle with Maoists on Monday. The exchange of gunfire unfolded in the Njettithodi area within the Uruppumkutty forest, falling under the jurisdiction of the Karikkottakari police station. According to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Putta Vimaladitya, the Maoists initiated the firing, prompting a retaliatory response from the police during their combing operations in the forest.

Despite the fierce encounter, the eight Maoists involved managed to escape the scene. In the aftermath, a police search revealed two camp sheds believed to belong to the fleeing Maoists, along with bloodstains suggesting possible injuries sustained during the exchange. Hospitals in the vicinity are under police surveillance, and an ongoing night search aims to locate the escaped Maoists.

The Karikottakari police have registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and other pertinent sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). High-ranking police officials are presently stationed in Iritty, close to the incident site. This recent clash follows a similar firefight between the Thunderbolt force and Maoists in a Wayanad forest the previous week, resulting in the arrest of two Maoists, Chandru and Unnimaya, after a gun battle in the Periya area under the Thalappuzha police station limit.