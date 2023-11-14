Biscuit Peda Recipe

Ingredients:

– 1 cup powdered biscuits (any sweet biscuits of your choice)

– 1/2 cup condensed milk

– 2 tablespoons ghee (clarified butter)

– A pinch of cardamom powder

– Chopped nuts for garnish (optional)

Instructions:

1. Powder the Biscuits:

– Take sweet biscuits of your choice and grind them to a fine powder using a blender or food processor.

2.Prepare the Dough:

– In a mixing bowl, combine the powdered biscuits, condensed milk, and ghee.

– Mix well to form a smooth and pliable dough. Adjust the quantity of condensed milk if needed.

3. Cook the Mixture:

– Heat the dough mixture in a non-stick pan on low heat.

– Stir continuously to avoid sticking, and cook until the mixture leaves the sides of the pan.

4. Add Cardamom Powder:

– Once the mixture is cooked, add a pinch of cardamom powder for flavor.

– Mix it well into the dough.

5. Shape into Peda:

– Allow the mixture to cool for a few minutes until it is easy to handle.

– Grease your hands with ghee and shape the mixture into small, round pedas.

6. Garnish (Optional)

– Optionally, garnish the pedas with chopped nuts like almonds or pistachios for added texture and visual appeal.

7. Let it Set:

– Allow the pedas to cool completely and set at room temperature.

8. Serve:

– Once set, your delicious Biscuit Peda is ready to be served. Enjoy the sweet treat!

This quick and easy Biscuit Peda recipe is a delightful dessert that can be prepared with minimal ingredients. Feel free to experiment with different flavored biscuits to add variety to your pedas.