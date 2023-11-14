Biscuit Peda Recipe
Ingredients:
– 1 cup powdered biscuits (any sweet biscuits of your choice)
– 1/2 cup condensed milk
– 2 tablespoons ghee (clarified butter)
– A pinch of cardamom powder
– Chopped nuts for garnish (optional)
Instructions:
1. Powder the Biscuits:
– Take sweet biscuits of your choice and grind them to a fine powder using a blender or food processor.
2.Prepare the Dough:
– In a mixing bowl, combine the powdered biscuits, condensed milk, and ghee.
– Mix well to form a smooth and pliable dough. Adjust the quantity of condensed milk if needed.
3. Cook the Mixture:
– Heat the dough mixture in a non-stick pan on low heat.
– Stir continuously to avoid sticking, and cook until the mixture leaves the sides of the pan.
4. Add Cardamom Powder:
– Once the mixture is cooked, add a pinch of cardamom powder for flavor.
– Mix it well into the dough.
5. Shape into Peda:
– Allow the mixture to cool for a few minutes until it is easy to handle.
– Grease your hands with ghee and shape the mixture into small, round pedas.
6. Garnish (Optional)
– Optionally, garnish the pedas with chopped nuts like almonds or pistachios for added texture and visual appeal.
7. Let it Set:
– Allow the pedas to cool completely and set at room temperature.
8. Serve:
– Once set, your delicious Biscuit Peda is ready to be served. Enjoy the sweet treat!
This quick and easy Biscuit Peda recipe is a delightful dessert that can be prepared with minimal ingredients. Feel free to experiment with different flavored biscuits to add variety to your pedas.
Post Your Comments