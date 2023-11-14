Gulf country launches new feature for domestic workers’ visa transfer

Kuwait City: The Ministry of Interior in Kuwait introduced new feature for domestic workers’ visa transfer. The new feature was launched in cooperation between the General Administration of Information Systems and the Nationality and Residence Affairs Sector in the Ministry.

The transfer service ‘for domestic workers from one sponsor to another’ will now carried out through the unified government application (Sahel). This service will initially be specific to domestic workers, Article (20) females, and then it will be completed in the next stage to transfer the residency of workers, Article (20) males.

The transaction begins with the worker’s current sponsor through the (Sahel) application, and then the new sponsor completes the transfer procedures through a notification he receives through the application. The new sponsor is also required to be of Kuwaiti nationality, married, not less than 18 years old, and not have any obstacles between the sponsor and the worker to be transferred.