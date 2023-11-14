Minister Rajnath to attend ASEAN defence Ministers’ meeting plus in Indonesia

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to embark on a two-day visit to Indonesia to partake in the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus), a gathering encompassing the 10-nation ASEAN bloc and eight of its dialogue partners. During the meeting in Jakarta from November 16 to 17, Singh is expected to articulate India’s stance on addressing key security challenges confronting the region. The ADMM-Plus platform includes ASEAN countries (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and dialogue partners such as India, China, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Republic of Korea, Russia, and the United States.

As the current chair of ADMM-Plus, Indonesia is hosting the meeting. Singh, in addition to addressing the forum on regional and international security issues, will engage in bilateral meetings with the defence ministers of participating nations on the sidelines of the ADMM-Plus gathering. India, an ASEAN dialogue partner since 1992, actively participates in ADMM-Plus ministerial meetings initiated in Hanoi in October 2010. These annual meetings, conducted since 2017, aim to enhance collaboration for regional security among the member countries.