PM Modi leads 10 km roadshow in Ranchi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook a 10-kilometer roadshow in Ranchi, Jharkhand, at approximately 10 pm on Tuesday. The 45-minute procession, initiated with stringent security measures upon Modi’s arrival at Birsa Munda airport, witnessed the enthusiastic participation of thousands of individuals lining both sides of the route from the airport to the Raj Bhavan. Greeting the PM, they adorned his vehicle with flower petals at designated points, creating a vibrant atmosphere.

This visit to Jharkhand marked a two-day sojourn by Modi, coinciding with the eve of tribal icon Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary, also celebrated as Jharkhand’s statehood day on November 15, known since 2021 as ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.’ Expressing pride in reaching Ranchi after impactful rallies and road shows in Madhya Pradesh, Modi highlighted the significance of the occasion. He conveyed his privilege in participating in Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, celebrated on Lord Birsa Munda Ji’s birth anniversary, and announced the commencement of the Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Khunti, along with the inauguration of a groundbreaking Rs 24,000 crore scheme for tribal welfare. The Prime Minister extended heartfelt greetings on Jharkhand’s foundation day and was warmly welcomed by Governor CP Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Hemant Soren at the airport.