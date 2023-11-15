Russia’s financial landscape experience an upturn as the country’s current account surplus expands

Russia’s financial landscape is undergoing a positive shift as the country sees an expansion in its current account surplus, providing strength to the rouble amidst global challenges and unprecedented sanctions related to the conflict in Ukraine, as reported by Bloomberg on Tuesday.

Data from the central bank, released on Tuesday, indicated a current account surplus of $53.8 billion for the first ten months of this year. While lower than the 2022 record, this figure signals a significant recovery in the face of adversity.

The surplus exceeding $11 billion in October for the second consecutive month highlights the resilience of Russia’s economic rebound. Acknowledging a slight dip in exports during October, the Bank of Russia revised its estimate of the current account surplus for previous months, leading to an upgraded full-year 2023 forecast from $45 billion to $60 billion.

Despite challenges and sanctions related to the Ukrainian conflict, Russia’s crude exports through its ports in October approached their highest level in over four months, contributing to a surge in overall oil and gas revenue, reaching levels unseen since April 2022.

Russia’s financial strategy is notably effective in the midst of sweeping sanctions imposed by the US and its allies. The renewed influx of cash into the country has enabled the rouble to offset some of its losses since the beginning of the year.

In a contentious move, the Russian government reintroduced certain capital controls, requiring 43 groups of exporter companies, including major oil producers, to sell their foreign earnings domestically in roubles. Despite opposition from the central bank, increased foreign currency sales by exporters contributed to October being the rouble’s strongest month since June of the previous year, with a 5 per cent gain against the US dollar.

Reflecting this positive financial momentum, the rouble continued its ascent on Tuesday, trading below 91 against the dollar in Moscow, marking the first time since late July.