Delicious Chicken Kalmas Recipe

Sure, here is a recipe for Kalmas, a popular Indian fried chicken dish:

Ingredients:

For the Marinade:

– 500 grams chicken (cut into pieces)

– 1 cup yogurt

– 2 tablespoons ginger-garlic paste

– 1 tablespoon lemon juice

– 1 teaspoon red chili powder

– 1 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1 teaspoon garam masala

– 1 teaspoon cumin powder

– 1 teaspoon coriander powder

– Salt to taste

For the Batter:

– 1 cup gram flour (besan)

– 2 tablespoons rice flour

– 1 teaspoon red chili powder

– 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1/2 teaspoon garam masala

– 1/2 teaspoon carom seeds (ajwain)

– Water (as needed to make a thick batter)

– Salt to taste

For Frying:

– Oil (for deep frying)

Instructions:

1. Marinate the Chicken:

– In a large bowl, combine yogurt, ginger-garlic paste, lemon juice, red chili powder, turmeric powder, garam masala, cumin powder, coriander powder, and salt.

– Add the chicken pieces to the marinade and mix well to coat them evenly.

– Cover the bowl and refrigerate for at least 2 hours, preferably overnight, to allow the flavors to penetrate the chicken.

2. Prepare the Batter:

– In another bowl, mix gram flour, rice flour, red chili powder, turmeric powder, garam masala, carom seeds, and salt.

– Gradually add water to the dry ingredients to make a thick, smooth batter. The consistency should be such that it coats the chicken pieces well.

3. Coat the Chicken:

– Remove the marinated chicken from the refrigerator.

– Heat oil in a deep frying pan over medium heat.

– Dip each piece of marinated chicken into the batter, ensuring it is well-coated.

4. Fry the Chicken:

– Carefully place the batter-coated chicken pieces into the hot oil.

– Fry the chicken pieces in batches, avoiding overcrowding the pan, until they are golden brown and cooked through. This should take about 5-7 minutes per side.

– Use a slotted spoon to remove the fried chicken pieces from the oil and drain them on paper towels to remove excess oil.

5. Serve:

– Serve the Kalmas hot with your favorite dipping sauce, such as mint chutney or ketchup.

– Garnish with lemon wedges and sliced onions, if desired.

Enjoy your delicious homemade Kalmas!