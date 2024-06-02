Delicious Chicken Kalmas Recipe

Sure, here is a recipe for Kalmas, a popular Indian fried chicken dish:
Ingredients:
For the Marinade:
– 500 grams chicken (cut into pieces)
– 1 cup yogurt
– 2 tablespoons ginger-garlic paste
– 1 tablespoon lemon juice
– 1 teaspoon red chili powder
– 1 teaspoon turmeric powder
– 1 teaspoon garam masala
– 1 teaspoon cumin powder
– 1 teaspoon coriander powder
– Salt to taste
For the Batter:
– 1 cup gram flour (besan)
– 2 tablespoons rice flour
– 1 teaspoon red chili powder
– 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder
– 1/2 teaspoon garam masala
– 1/2 teaspoon carom seeds (ajwain)
– Water (as needed to make a thick batter)
– Salt to taste
For Frying:
– Oil (for deep frying)
Instructions:
1. Marinate the Chicken:
– In a large bowl, combine yogurt, ginger-garlic paste, lemon juice, red chili powder, turmeric powder, garam masala, cumin powder, coriander powder, and salt.
– Add the chicken pieces to the marinade and mix well to coat them evenly.
– Cover the bowl and refrigerate for at least 2 hours, preferably overnight, to allow the flavors to penetrate the chicken.
2. Prepare the Batter:
– In another bowl, mix gram flour, rice flour, red chili powder, turmeric powder, garam masala, carom seeds, and salt.
– Gradually add water to the dry ingredients to make a thick, smooth batter. The consistency should be such that it coats the chicken pieces well.
3. Coat the Chicken:
– Remove the marinated chicken from the refrigerator.
– Heat oil in a deep frying pan over medium heat.
– Dip each piece of marinated chicken into the batter, ensuring it is well-coated.
4. Fry the Chicken:
– Carefully place the batter-coated chicken pieces into the hot oil.
– Fry the chicken pieces in batches, avoiding overcrowding the pan, until they are golden brown and cooked through. This should take about 5-7 minutes per side.
– Use a slotted spoon to remove the fried chicken pieces from the oil and drain them on paper towels to remove excess oil.
5. Serve:
– Serve the Kalmas hot with your favorite dipping sauce, such as mint chutney or ketchup.
– Garnish with lemon wedges and sliced onions, if desired.
Enjoy your delicious homemade Kalmas!
