ISSF World Cup 2024: Sarabjot Singh enter finals

Munich: In shooting, India’s Sarabjot Singh secured a spot in the final at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup for rifle/pistol in Munich. He has topped the men’s 10-meter air pistol qualification with a score of 588.

Sarabjot is the third Indian to reach the medal rounds at the Munich World Cup, following Ramita and Esha Singh, who both finished sixth in their respective air rifle and air pistol events.

In the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions event, Anjum Moudgil (591), Sift Kaur Samra (588), and Ashi Chouksey (588) advanced through the elimination rounds. In the men’s 3P event, Chain Singh (592), Swapnil Kusale, and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar also cleared their elimination rounds. They will compete in the qualification rounds.

China leads the medal tally with four golds, followed by France with one gold.