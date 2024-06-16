Cinnamon-Flaxseed Tea Recipe

Ingredients:

– 2 cups water

– 1 tablespoon ground flaxseed (or whole flaxseeds)

– 1 cinnamon stick (or 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon)

– 1 teaspoon honey or maple syrup (optional, for sweetness)

– A slice of lemon (optional, for added flavor)

Instructions:

1. Boil the Water:

– In a small pot, bring 2 cups of water to a boil.

2. Add Ingredients:

– Add the cinnamon stick or ground cinnamon to the boiling water.

– If using whole flaxseeds, add them to the water as well. If using ground flaxseed, wait until after the steeping process to add it to avoid the seeds becoming too gelatinous.

3. Simmer:

– Reduce the heat and let the mixture simmer for about 5-10 minutes, allowing the flavors to infuse.

4. **Strain and Serve:**

– If you used whole flaxseeds and a cinnamon stick, strain the tea into a cup. If you used ground flaxseed, add it now and stir well.

– Add honey or maple syrup if desired for sweetness.

– Optionally, add a slice of lemon for an extra burst of flavor.

5. Enjoy:

– Stir well and enjoy your warm, soothing cinnamon-flaxseed tea.

This tea is not only flavorful but also packed with health benefits, thanks to the anti-inflammatory properties of cinnamon and the omega-3 fatty acids in flaxseeds.