Commodity Market: Gold price surge marginally for second day in a row

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold appreciated for second day in a row in Kerala. Yellow metal is trading at Rs 53,720, up by Rs 600 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 6715, up by Rs 75. Yesterday, gold price gained by Rs 160 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices saw a slight increase on Friday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7389.4 per gram up by Rs.684. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6768.6 per gram up by Rs.626. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been 0.33%, whereas in the last month it has been 2.81%.The cost of silver is Rs.90220 per kg up by Rs.1760 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures opened 72,693 per 10 gram, gaining Rs 720 or 1% this week. Silver futures rose by Rs 2,300 or 2.6% at Rs 91,420/kg. Gold saw its biggest daily gain in five weeks, rising 1.4% on Thursday

In the international market, spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,362.60 per ounce. It touched a two-week high in the previous session. Gold has gained over 1% so far for the week, adding to their 1.7% increase last week. US gold futures rose 0.3% to $2,376.50. Price of spot silver fell 0.5% to $30.56 per ounce, platinum was up 0.3% at $981.00 and palladium gained 0.3% to $926.00.