Tips to strengthen bones

Calcium and vitamin D are essential for strong bones. Calcium is a mineral that is necessary for the formation and maintenance of bones. It is important to consume enough calcium throughout your life, but especially during childhood and adolescence when bones are growing and developing. Adults also need calcium to maintain bone health and prevent bone loss.

Dairy products are the most common source of calcium in the American diet. Milk, cheese, and yogurt are all high in calcium. However, if you are lactose intolerant or don’t consume dairy products for other reasons, there are other sources of calcium as well. Leafy greens such as spinach, kale, and collard greens are all good sources of calcium. Fortified foods, such as orange juice and cereal, can also be a good source of calcium.

Vitamin D is also important for bone health, as it helps the body absorb calcium. The best source of vitamin D is sunlight. When your skin is exposed to sunlight, it produces vitamin D. However, many people don’t get enough vitamin D from sunlight alone, especially during the winter months. Fatty fish such as salmon, mackerel, and tuna are good sources of vitamin D. Egg yolks and fortified foods such as milk and cereal can also be a good source of vitamin D.

In addition to consuming enough calcium and vitamin D, regular exercise is also important for strong bones. Weight-bearing activities such as running, jumping, and weightlifting can help build and maintain strong bones. It’s also important to avoid smoking and excessive alcohol consumption, as both of these can weaken bones.