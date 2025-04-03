Over 200 Indian passengers stranded in Turkey after emergency landing of flight

Over 200 Indian passengers have been stranded for over 16 hours at Turkey’s Diyarbakir Airport after a Virgin Atlantic flight from London to Mumbai made an emergency landing due to a medical emergency on Thursday. Reports indicate that the aircraft had to land at an airport unequipped to handle such planes, and passengers were later informed of technical glitches affecting the flight. A passenger stated that the emergency landing was triggered by another traveler experiencing a panic attack, and the situation was exacerbated by the airport’s lack of adequate facilities.

The Indian embassy in Turkey has acknowledged the situation and assured that they are in constant communication with airport authorities to assist the stranded passengers. However, the airline has yet to provide a clear update on alternative arrangements for their onward journey to Mumbai. Frustrated passengers took to social media, sharing their distress and urging authorities to expedite their travel plans.

Many passengers reported inadequate food, lack of proper accommodation, and limited internet access, making it difficult to communicate with family or seek help. Some also pointed out poor airport infrastructure, with only one toilet available for all stranded travelers. In response to these concerns, Virgin Atlantic issued apologies and stated they are actively exploring all possible solutions to ensure the passengers reach Mumbai as soon as possible.