Mumbai’s air quality worsens despite moderate rainfall

Mumbai experienced light to moderate rainfall on Wednesday, providing some relief from the heat, but meteorologists warn that this will only increase humidity. While temperatures in the city remain between 35 and 36 degrees Celsius, central Maharashtra, including Pune, Sangli, and Kolhapur, received more substantial rainfall. Cloudy weather and occasional drizzle are expected to persist in Mumbai and parts of Maharashtra for the next two days. Nighttime temperatures will hover around 25 degrees Celsius, offering some respite, but air quality continues to be a growing concern despite the rain.

Mumbai’s air quality remains poor, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) ranging between 130 and 170, significantly higher than cities like Singapore, which has an AQI as low as 28. The city’s major pollutants include carbon monoxide, sulphur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, and particulate matter from dust and smoke. As of Thursday, Mumbai’s AQI stood at 130, marking a 34% rise from last year, shifting from moderate to poor air quality. Over the past five years, AQI levels in the city have worsened by 9%. Experts warn that while poor air quality may cause mild discomfort for most, individuals with respiratory conditions may face significant health risks.

Meanwhile, erratic weather across peninsular India has led to a 29% surplus in pre-monsoon rainfall, causing concern among farmers. Unseasonal hailstorms and strong winds in Maharashtra’s Vidarbha and Marathwada regions could damage crops ready for harvest, although they may also help retain soil moisture for future cultivation. Southern states, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and parts of Karnataka, have also recorded excess rainfall, with experts predicting continued scattered showers and thunderstorms until late April. Additionally, high-speed winds are expected in the coming days, which could impact both agriculture and local infrastructure.