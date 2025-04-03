Etihad Airways launches flights to this city

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of the UAE, Etihad Airways has launched new flight service to Russia. The airline increased its frequency of flights on Abu Dhabi-Moscow route.

From October 1, Etihad is adding a third daily flight between Abu Dhabi and Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport (SVO), increasing the service to 21 flights per week. The expanded service operates on an Airbus A320 aircraft, featuring eight Business and 150 Economy seats.

In addition to the Moscow frequency increase, Etihad will operate a new service to Sochi, Russia’s premier resort destination on the Black Sea coast, starting from May 29.