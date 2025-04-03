Know countries with the most billionaires in 2025

New York: Forbes has released its World’s Billionaires 2025 List. The list shows countries with the most Billionaires 2025: Over 3,000 billionaires across the world are richer by a combined $16.1 trillion wealth.

The Forbes’ World’s Billionaires List 2025 has 3,028 entrepreneurs on the ranks — up 247 in numbers, compared to last year. They are also and richer by a collective $2 trillion, to be worth $16.1 trillion combined.

50 per cent of these billionaires come from only three countries — the United States of America, China, and India. These three countries also account for the highest billionaire wealth generated over the past year.

The United States topped the list with a record 902 billionaires (up from 813 last year), followed by China (including Hong Kong) with 516 billionaires; and India with 205 billionaires. According to the report, the billionaires in America are worth a collective $6.8 trillion, and include the eight of the top 10 names from Forbes’ rich list for 2025.

China’s 450 billionaires (up from 406 last year), are worth a combined $1.7 trillion. These numbers include the richest from Hong Kong.

Third on the list is India, who with a total of 205 billionaires (up from 200 last year) saw collective wealth of $941 billion. Notably, the combined fortunes this year, is lower than last year’s $954 billion as Mukesh Ambani ($92.5 billion) and Gautam Adani ($56.3 billion), both saw their worth slip over $20 billion due to various reasons.

The report noted that overall, 78 countries in the world have at least one billionaire in 2025.

Forbes Countries With The Most Billionaires 2025 — Top 10

US: Elon Musk is the richest person in the US and the world, with a fortune of $342 billion. Overall, the US has 902 billionaires worth a combined $6.8 trillion and takes number 1 spot as the residence for the world’s richest.

China: The Asian giant keeps its second spot on the list, with a total of 450 billionaires, worth a collective $1.7 trillion. The richest person in China is ByteDance and TikTok owner Zhang Yiming, who is worth $65.5 billion.

India: The world’s most populous country has 205 billionaires, worth $941 billion combined. It rounds off the top three. Reliance Industries patriarch Mukesh Ambani is India and Asia’s richest man with a fortune worth $92.5 billion in 2025.

Germany: In the 4th spot is Germany, with 171 billionaires, worth a total $793 billion. The country’s richest person is Schwarz-Gruppe founder Dieter Schwarz, worth $41 billion.

Russia: In 5th position is Russia, with 140 billionaires, worth a combined $580 billion. The richest person is Soviet era minister and oil magnate Vagit Alekperov, with a fortune of $28.7 billion.

Canada: The north American country has 76 billionaires, worth $359 billion collectively, to take 6th spot on the 2025 list. The richest person is former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, who is worth an estimated $62.9 billion.

Italy: The European country takes 7th position with total of 74 billionaires, worth a total $339 billion wealth. The richest person is chocolate company Ferrerro’s chief Giovanni Ferrero, who has a fortune of $38.2 billion.

Hong Kong: An independent administrative region of China, it comes in at 8th position, and has a total of 66 billionaires worth $335 billion. The richest person is CK Hutchison Holdings’ Li Ka-shing, worth $38.9 billion.

Brazil: The South American country takes 9th spot, with a total of 56 billionaires — down from 69 last year, who are worth a combined $212 billion. The richest person is Facebook co-founder and angel investor Eduardo Saverin, with a $34.5 billion fortune.

United Kingdom: With a total of 55 billionaires worth $238 billion, takes 10th spot. The richest person in the country is British billionaire hedge fund manager Michael Platt, worth an estimated $18.8 billion, as per the report.