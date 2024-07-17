Here’s a simple and delicious recipe for Mushroom Pepper Fry:

Ingredients:

– 200 grams mushrooms, sliced

– 1 large onion, finely sliced

– 1 bell pepper (capsicum), sliced

– 2 green chilies, slit

– 1-inch ginger, finely chopped

– 5-6 garlic cloves, finely chopped

– 1 teaspoon black pepper powder

– 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1/2 teaspoon cumin powder

– 1 teaspoon coriander powder

– 1 teaspoon soy sauce

– 2 tablespoons oil (vegetable or olive oil)

– Salt to taste

– Fresh coriander leaves, chopped (for garnish)

Instructions:

1. Preparation:

– Clean and slice the mushrooms.

– Slice the onion and bell pepper.

– Finely chop the ginger and garlic.

2. Sauté Onions and Spices:

– Heat oil in a pan over medium heat.

– Add the chopped ginger and garlic. Sauté for a minute until they turn fragrant.

– Add the sliced onions and green chilies. Cook until the onions turn golden brown.

3. Cook the Mushrooms:

– Add the sliced mushrooms to the pan. Cook on medium-high heat until the mushrooms release their moisture and start to brown slightly.

– Add the sliced bell pepper and cook for another 3-4 minutes, until the bell pepper softens a bit.

4. Add Spices and Seasonings:

– Sprinkle turmeric powder, cumin powder, and coriander powder over the mushrooms and bell peppers. Stir well to combine.

– Add soy sauce and mix well.

5. Finish with Pepper and Salt:

– Add black pepper powder and salt to taste. Mix well and cook for another 2-3 minutes, allowing the spices to coat the mushrooms and peppers thoroughly.

6. Garnish and Serve:

– Garnish with freshly chopped coriander leaves.

– Serve hot with rice, roti, or as a side dish.

Enjoy your flavorful Mushroom Pepper Fry!