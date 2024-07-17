Here’s a simple and delicious recipe for Mushroom Pepper Fry:
Ingredients:
– 200 grams mushrooms, sliced
– 1 large onion, finely sliced
– 1 bell pepper (capsicum), sliced
– 2 green chilies, slit
– 1-inch ginger, finely chopped
– 5-6 garlic cloves, finely chopped
– 1 teaspoon black pepper powder
– 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder
– 1/2 teaspoon cumin powder
– 1 teaspoon coriander powder
– 1 teaspoon soy sauce
– 2 tablespoons oil (vegetable or olive oil)
– Salt to taste
– Fresh coriander leaves, chopped (for garnish)
Instructions:
1. Preparation:
– Clean and slice the mushrooms.
– Slice the onion and bell pepper.
– Finely chop the ginger and garlic.
2. Sauté Onions and Spices:
– Heat oil in a pan over medium heat.
– Add the chopped ginger and garlic. Sauté for a minute until they turn fragrant.
– Add the sliced onions and green chilies. Cook until the onions turn golden brown.
3. Cook the Mushrooms:
– Add the sliced mushrooms to the pan. Cook on medium-high heat until the mushrooms release their moisture and start to brown slightly.
– Add the sliced bell pepper and cook for another 3-4 minutes, until the bell pepper softens a bit.
4. Add Spices and Seasonings:
– Sprinkle turmeric powder, cumin powder, and coriander powder over the mushrooms and bell peppers. Stir well to combine.
– Add soy sauce and mix well.
5. Finish with Pepper and Salt:
– Add black pepper powder and salt to taste. Mix well and cook for another 2-3 minutes, allowing the spices to coat the mushrooms and peppers thoroughly.
6. Garnish and Serve:
– Garnish with freshly chopped coriander leaves.
– Serve hot with rice, roti, or as a side dish.
Enjoy your flavorful Mushroom Pepper Fry!
