Airport in this Gulf country issues advisory for passengers

Muscat: Muscat International Airport in Oman has issued an advisory for passengers. The airport urged all to arrive earlier than usual due to a significant change in the Passenger Boarding System (PBS) processing times.

Starting Sunday, August 4, 2024, the cut-off time for passenger processing will be extended from 20 minutes to 40 minutes before the scheduled departure time.

‘As part of our ongoing efforts to enhance passenger experience and operational efficiency at our airport, we have conducted a detailed review of the passenger journey from completing check-in procedures to reaching the departure gates. This review aimed to identify optimal timelines for completing check-in processes and ensure the progression of the boarding process according to the schedule set for all flights, thereby avoiding delays in operational activities. Therefore, starting from Sunday, August 4th, 2024, the timing for processing passengers in the PBS (Passenger Boarding System) will be changed from twenty (20) minutes to forty (40) minutes before the scheduled time of departure,’ the circular stated.

This adjustment applies to all international flights and is based on the calculated maximum travel time from the furthest check-in counter to the furthest departure gate, which averages 40 minutes. This adjustment will ensure that passengers have sufficient time to complete all necessary pre-boarding procedures before boarding the aircraft.