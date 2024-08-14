Indigo launches new flight service to UAE

Mumbai: Indigo launched a new flight service connecting Trichy International Airport in Tamil Nadu with Abu Dhabi in the UAE. This new service will operate four times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

The flight (6E1493) departs Trichy at 7:30 AM and reaches Abu Dhabi by 10:00 AM. The return flight (6E1494) leaves Abu Dhabi at 12:55 AM, arriving back in Trichy at 6:30 AM, according to TOI.

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher

With this new addition, Trichy now offers seven weekly flights to Abu Dhabi. The Trichy International Airport handles 13 lakh passengers annually.

An Airbus A 320 flight would be deployed in this sector. IndiGo is already operating flight services in the Singapore – Tiruchi – Singapore sector daily.