J&K elections 2024: BJP unveils updated list of 15 candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on August 26 released a revised list of 15 candidates for the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, following the withdrawal of its earlier list of 44 candidates. The updated list includes significant figures such as Arshid Bhat for Rajpora, Advocate Syed Wazahat for Anantnag, and Sofi Yousuf for Srigufwara-Bijbehara. Other notable candidates include Shagun Parihar for Kishtwar and Rakesh Thakur for Ramban.

The initial list, announced earlier in the day, featured 44 candidates for the 90-member Assembly, with allocations for the first, second, and third phases. However, the list was quickly retracted, prompting the BJP to issue this revised roster. The original list had included well-known names like Devender Singh Rana from Nagrota but was amended to reflect strategic changes.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections are set to take place in three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1, with results expected on October 4. This election is particularly significant as it is the first since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, which led to the reorganization of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.