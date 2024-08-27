Kolkata prepares for ’Nabanna Abhijan’ rally over doctor’s rape case

Chatra Samaj, a newly-formed student organization, has organized a protest march to the state secretariat, dubbed the ‘Nabanna Abhijan,’ to demand justice for the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Hospital. The group is also calling for the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, holding her responsible for what they see as the government’s failure to protect citizens. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Kolkata police have condemned the march as “illegal,” accusing it of being an attempt to incite unrest in the state.

The police have rejected Chatra Samaj’s application to hold the rally, citing the group’s failure to obtain formal permission, as required by High Court directives. Concerns about potential disruption have led several educational institutions to conduct online classes or declare holidays. The police, anticipating possible violence, have implemented prohibitory orders around Nabanna and will deploy over 6,000 officers and 26 Deputy Commissioners of Police to maintain order. The TMC has labeled the protest a “conspiracy” by the BJP to create chaos, releasing videos purportedly showing BJP leaders planning to incite violence.

Despite the controversy, Chatra Samaj has assured that their protest will not interfere with UGC-NET candidates, as the exam is scheduled in two shifts. The group’s spokesperson, Sayan Lahiri, emphasized that their non-violent protest would not affect exam takers, while the Kolkata Police has promised adequate police presence to ensure candidates can reach their examination centers without difficulty.