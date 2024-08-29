Powerful earthquake hits Pakistan

Islamabad: A strong earthquake measuring5.4 magnitude on Richter scale jolted different parts of Pakistan, including Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) on Thursday.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Swat, Malakand, Mansehra, Swabi, Mardan, and adjoining areas. The epicentre of the earthquake was the Hindu Kush mountain in Afghanistan and it has a depth of 215 km.

Meanwhile, a powerful earthquake measuring 5.7 magnitude on the Richer Scale hit Afghanistan on Thursday. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the epicenter of the earthquake was located at latitude 36.51 North and longitude 71.12 East and at a depth of 255 kilometers. The tremors were felt in several areas in India, including Delhi and Rajasthan. There have been no reports of earthquake-related casualties or damage as of now. Further details are awaited.