Kerala on Alert: Heavy Rains to Hit 7 Districts, Yellow Warning Issued

Kerala is bracing for a fresh spell of heavy rainfall, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for seven districts: Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod. These districts can expect isolated heavy showers, with rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours.

The IMD has also predicted isolated thunderstorms with rain and strong winds of up to 40 km/h in several districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, and Kottayam, over the next three hours. Additionally, light rain is expected in isolated areas of other districts. The yellow alert has been extended to Tuesday for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts, with rainfall expected to continue across the state until Wednesday.

A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is moving towards the Odisha-West Bengal coast and is likely to intensify into a severe depression. Meanwhile, a new low-pressure system has formed along the coastal region from Kerala to northern Karnataka, leading to predictions of widespread light to moderate rainfall across Kerala over the next week, with isolated heavy rainfall expected in certain areas from September 4 to 10.