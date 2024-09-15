Samsung unveils new laptop: Details

Mumbai: Samsung has unveiled the new Galaxy Book 4 Edge. Price details of the 15-inch Galaxy Book 4 Edge is yet to be revealed. It is confirmed to be available in select markets including France, Germany, Italy, Korea, Spain, the UK, and the US starting October 10. It comes in a single Sapphire Blue colour.

Samsung’s 15-inch Galaxy Book 4 Edge has a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,080×1,920) display with a 16:9 aspect ratio, 300nits peak brightness and 60Hz refresh rate. It runs on the newly launched Snapdragon X Plus 8-core CPU with Adreno GPU and Qualcomm Hexagon NPU with up to 45 TOPS (trillion operations per second). It comes packed with 16GB of RAM and 256GB and 512GB storage options.

The new Copilot+ PC ships with Windows 11 Home and is integrated with AI capabilities including Cocreator, Live Captions, and Windows Studio Effects. The Live Captions offer live translations. Beyond Copilot+ PC capabilities, the 15-inch Galaxy Book 4 Edge has access to select Galaxy AI features

The 15-inch Galaxy Book 4 Edge has Samsung Knox security. It offers Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 7. Other Connectivity options in the new model include two USB Type-C (4.0) ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, a USB Type-A (3.2) port, a microSD port, a headphone microphone combo and a security slot. The laptop has dual microphones and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Samsung’s new 15-inch Galaxy Book 4 Edge carries a 61.2Wh battery with 65W fast charging support. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 26 hours of video playback time on a single charge.