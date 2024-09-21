Huawei launches Watch D2: Details

Mumbai: Huawei Watch D2 was unveiled. The new smartwatch is a successor to the Huawei Watch D. The Huawei Watch D2 is priced at EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 38,000). It will go on sale in select markets starting September 27. It is available in Black and Gold colourways.

The Huawei Watch D2 features a 1.82-inch AMOLED display with 480×408 pixels resolution, 1500nits peak brightness, 347ppi pixel density, and an Always-on Display (AOD) mode. The wearable is made of aluminium alloy and features a rotating digital crown that lets users access to zoom and volume controls. It offers support for ECG readings.

Huawei’s Watch D2 is IP68-rated to withstand sweaty workouts and rain showers. The smartwatch is compatible with both iOS and Android and has Bluetooth calling support. It has more than 80 sports modes and users can also personalise the watch faces through the paired app.

Huawei Watch D2 comes with an Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) feature that measures the blood pressure (BP) of wearers at preset intervals over 24 hours, calculates averages for the whole day, daytime, and nighttime, and analyses BP rhythm. The wearable can be used to track blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) rate and heart rate. It is equipped with sensors to monitor sleep, activities, skin temperature and stress.

For connectivity, the Huawei Watch D2 has Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC. Sensors onboard include a nine-axis IMU sensor, ambient light sensor, ECG sensor, ECG sensor, barometric sensor, hall sensor, pressure sensor, optical heart rate sensor, and temperature sensor. It supports wireless charging. The wearable allows users to take screenshots by pressing the Up and Down buttons.