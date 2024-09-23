Tecno unveils Spark 30: Details

Mumbai: Tecno Spark 30 has been listed online on the company’s official website alongside the Tecno Spark 30C. The design and key specifications of the handsets have been revealed. The company has yet to announce the price and availability details of the phones.

The Tecno Spark 30 is offered in Orbit Black and Orbit White colours, while the Spark 30C is also listed with these colourways and an additional Magic Skin 3.0 option. The Tecno Spark 30 series includes a Spark 30 Pro Optimus Prime Edition and a Spark 30 Bumblebee Edition.

Tecno Spark 30 is listed to feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,460 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 800 nits of peak brightness level. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G91 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storageThe phone gets a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 main camera and a 13-megapixel front camera.

The Tecno Spark 30C, on the other hand, is listed with a 7.67-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset carries a MediaTek Helio G81 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. In the camera department, it has a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

Both Tecno Spark 30 and Spark 30C ship with Android 14-based HiOS UI and carry 5,000mAh batteries with support for 18W wired charging via a USB Type-C port. The phones come with side-mounted fingerprint sensors for security. The Tecno Spark 30 has an IP64-rated build, while the Spark 30C has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The Tecno Spark 30 series is confirmed to be equipped with Tecno AI features like AIGC portrait, AI Eraser, and AI Artboard.