UAE authority diverts some bus routes: Details

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has diverted some bus routes. The bus routes were diverted temporarily due to the maintenance on Al Maktoum Bridge.

These routes — 10, 23, 27, 33, 88, C04, C05, C10, C26, E16, X28 and X94 — won’t be passing through certain bus stops until January 23, 2025. Furthermore, buses passing through Al Maktoum bridge will be temporarily diverted via Al Garhoud bridge.

Al Maktoum Bridge will observe semi-operational hours until January 16, 2025. The major bridge will be closed from Mondays to Saturdays from 11pm to 5am, and closed for 24 hours on Sundays.

The authority also announced some bus stops that will not be serving passengers during the diversion period. These are:

Dnata 1

Dnata 2

City Centre Metro Bus Stop 1-1

Oud Metha Bus Station 7

Umm Hurair, Road 2

Rashid Hospital Roundabout 1

Furthermore, service on Route 23 will start and terminate at Deira City Centre Bus Station and will not be serving passengers on Oud Metha Bus Station.