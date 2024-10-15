Royal Enfield launches limited edition 1:3 scale models of Classic 500: Price, Features

Mumbai: Leading bikemaker in India, Royal Enfield has launched a new limited edition range of scale models inspired by the Classic 500. The limited edition 1:3 scale model is now available for a flash sale on October 15, 2024 at 12:15 pm. The first set of scale models of the new-gen Classic came out in 2022.

The new range of Classic 500 scale models are available in seven colour options including Chrome Black, Maroon Chrome, Forest Green Chrome, Teal Green, Battle Green, Gun Grey, and Jet Black. These new miniature models have been handcrafted with 964 components resembling the motorcycle. The Royal Enfield Classic scale models are priced at Rs 94,990.

Each hand-built model weighs 8.5 kg and features wire-spoke wheels, a peashooter exhaust, and a rider-only seat with springs, using materials derived directly from the actual motorcycle. Measuring 780 mm in length, 380 mm in width, and 261 mm in height.

Royal Enfield Classic 500 was powered by a 499cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which pushed out 27.2 bhp at 5250 rpm bhp and 41.3 Nm at 4000 rpm of peak torque. Power was transferred to rear wheels via a 5-speed gearbox. Built on a single downtube frame, the Classic 350 is suspended on front telescopic forks and twin rear shock absorbers. Braking duties were carried out by a 280mm front disc and a 240mm rear disc aided by dual-channel ABS. The motorcycle rode on 19-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked or alloy wheels depending on the variant.