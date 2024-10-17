BJP will protect ‘roti’, ‘beti’, and ‘maati in Jharkhand if voted to power: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Ranchi: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan assured that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will protect ‘roti’, ‘beti’, and ‘maati in Jharkhand if voted to power. The senior BJP leader said this while campaigning for the party in Jharkhand.

‘I promise you on behalf of PM Modi and JP Nadda that if BJP gets elected in Jharkhand, we will ensure the protection of your ‘roti’, ‘beti’, and ‘maati’,’ he said.

Here ‘roti’ signifies the prevailing unemployment in the state, and ‘beti’ highlights the issue of ‘love jihad’ and atrocities against women. Meanwhile, ‘maati’ points towards ‘land jihad’ due to the influx of illegal infiltrators in Jharkhand.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the people of Jharkhand to bring the BJP to power in the state to protect their “roti, beti, and maati” (livelihood, daughters, and land).

‘The BJP guarantees that the safety of these three will be ensured if the government is formed here. A new dawn will descend in Jharkhand with today’s Parivartan Sabha,’ said Prime Minister while addressing the Parivartan Maharally in Hazaribagh.

PM Modi blamed the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance for rampant corruption and mismanagement, claiming it has betrayed the very people who voted for them in the name of protecting the state’s natural resources.

The term of Jharkhand Assembly will end on January 5, 2025. Jharkhand Assembly has 81 seats. More than 2.6 crore eligible voters are there in Jharkhand this time. Jharkhand will go to polls vote in two phases – on November 13 and November 20 ands the counting of votes will be held on November 23.