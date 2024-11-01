Senior World Wrestling Championships: Mansi Ahlawat wins bronze

Tirana: India’s Mansi Ahlawat bagged bronze medal in the women’s 59kg category at the Seniors World Championships, in Tirana, Albania. Mansi Ahlawat defeated Laurence Beauregard of Canada by ‘5-0’ in the bronze medal match. Risako Kinjo of Japan won the Gold, Tserenchimed Sukhee of Mongolia grabbed the Silver, while Elena Heike Brugger of Germany shared the Bronze with Mansi.

Meanwhile, India’sKirti (55kg) and Bipasha (72kg) could not reach the medal round. In men’s freestyle, Sandeep Mann (92kg) made the repechage round but lost the bout by technical superiority to Slovakia’s Btyrbek Tsakuklov. Udit (61kg), Manish Goswami (70kg) and Parvinder Singh (79kg) could not make the medal round.