Amit Shah assures: ‘UCC won’t impact Jharkhand tribals,’ per BJP manifesto

On November 3, the BJP unveiled its election manifesto for the Jharkhand Assembly, addressing tribal concerns over the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC). At a rally in Ranchi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured the public that tribal communities would be exempt from UCC provisions, directly countering claims by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) that it would harm tribal rights and culture. Shah emphasized that the BJP’s approach would respect and protect the unique cultural identity of Jharkhand’s tribal groups.

The manifesto outlined several promises aimed at supporting tribal communities and addressing local issues. Shah pledged the establishment of a Displacement Commission to help rehabilitate those displaced by industrial projects and announced plans for 500,000 job opportunities, including 287,000 government positions. Additionally, the BJP committed to securing tribal land from illegal encroachment and preserving tribal cultural heritage through a fund of ?500 crore for the preservation of languages, histories, and cultural sites.

Shah criticized the current state government, accusing it of corruption and neglecting the rights of indigenous people. He raised concerns about illegal immigration, stating it undermines the rights of Jharkhand’s local population. Reiterating the BJP’s dedication to honoring tribal leaders like Birsa Munda and Kanhu Murmu, Shah also highlighted the party’s support for backward classes, citing Droupadi Murmu’s election as President as a sign of the BJP’s commitment to respecting tribal heritage.