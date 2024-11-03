Renowned Director Guruprasad commits suicide

Guruprasad, a well-known Kannada film director recognized for films such as Mata and Eddelu Manjunatha, has reportedly taken his own life at the age of 52. His body was found in a decomposed state at his apartment in Madanayakanahalli, where he had resided for the past eight months. Neighbors alerted authorities due to a foul odor emanating from his unit, leading the Madanayakanahalli police to discover Guruprasad hanging from a ceiling fan, suggesting that he may have died several days earlier. Preliminary investigations indicate that he was struggling with significant financial issues, exacerbated by the poor performance of his latest film, Ranganayaka.

Making his directorial debut in 2006 with Mata, Guruprasad quickly became a prominent name in the Kannada film industry. He directed several acclaimed movies, including Eddelu Manjunatha and Director Special, and was also a familiar figure on television, appearing on various reality shows such as Bigg Boss. Despite his successes, sources indicate that he was facing considerable debt, which may have contributed to his tragic decision.

The news of his passing has sent shockwaves through the Kannada film community, leaving fans and colleagues deeply saddened. Reports reveal that he had recently remarried and celebrated his birthday just one day before the incident. Authorities have registered a case and will perform a postmortem examination to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding his death.