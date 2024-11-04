Kasaragod Firecracker Blast: Death Toll Reaches Four

The death toll from the firecracker explosion at Veerarkavu temple in Nileshwar has now reached four, following the death of a 19-year-old named Shibinraj from Cheruvathur. He succumbed to severe burn injuries late Sunday night while being treated at a private hospital in Kozhikode. His passing was confirmed around midnight. Prior to his death, two other victims, Ratheesh from Kinanoor and Biju from Nileshwar, also died from injuries sustained in the blast while undergoing medical care. Sandeep, another victim from Choyamkode in Kinanoor, had passed away on Saturday due to extensive burns.

The tragic explosion occurred last Tuesday around 12:15 a.m. during temple festivities at Veerarkavu. Sparks from ignited fireworks fell into a storage area holding a significant amount of firecrackers, leading to a powerful blast. Stored in a temporary structure near the temple wall, the firecrackers exploded amidst a gathering of onlookers, including women and children, resulting in injuries to over 150 people. The impact was devastating, with many severely wounded by the explosion’s force.

Legal action has followed the incident, targeting those deemed responsible. Initially, three temple committee members—a president, a secretary, and the individual who ignited the fireworks—were arrested but granted bail by the Hosdurg First Class Judicial Magistrate. However, the District Court later overturned this bail after re-examining the case, aiming to hold accountable those involved in the tragic incident.