Sony launches PlayStation 5 Pro: Details

Mumbai: Sony launched an upgraded version of its popular home console named ‘ PlayStation 5 Pro’ in select markets. The PS5 Pro, announced in September, comes with an upgraded GPU, advanced ray-tracing features, AI upscaling technology for better image quality and double the storage of the PS5. Sony has also shared a list of over 50 games enhanced for the PS5 Pro that will be available at launch.
The PS5 Pro comes at an MSRP of $699.99 (roughly Rs. 58,750). In the UK, the console costs £699.99 GBP, while in EU and Japan it is priced €799.99 EUR and ¥119,980 JPY (includes tax), respectively. Customers can purchase an attachable disc drive for $79.9 and a vertical stand for $29.99 separately.
The PS5 Pro is now available in select markets. The console is available in the standard dual-tone black and white colourway or in a limited edition grey colour option as part of PlayStation’s 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle.Sony has not yet announced a launch date for the PS5 Pro in India.
The PS5 Pro comes with the same AMD Ryzen Zen 2 CPU as the PS5 but has improved RDNA graphics with 16.7 teraflops of GPU compute performance. The console comes with 16GB of GDDR6 memory and an additional 2GB of DDR5 RAM for system tasks. The PS5 Pro packs a 2TB custom SSD, doubling the storage space of the standard PS5.
In terms of features, the PS5 Pro boasts advanced ray-tracing capabilities that enable more accurate and realistic lighting and reflections in games. The console also debuts Sony’s new AI upscaling feature, dubbed PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR), which uses machine learning-based technology for better image quality.
Earlier this week, Sony announced that over 50 games will get PS5 Pro enhancements at launch, with more to follow. Here’s the list of enhanced titles that will be available on the console, starting November 7:
Alan Wake 2
Albatroz
Apex Legends
Assassin’s Creed Mirage
Baldur’s Gate 3
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
EA Sports College Football 25
Dead Island 2
Demon’s Souls
Diablo IV
Dragon Age: The Veilguard
Dragon’s Dogma 2
Dying Light 2 Reloaded Edition
EA Sports FC 25
Enlisted
F1 24
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Fortnite
God of War Ragnarök
Hogwarts Legacy
Horizon Forbidden West
Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
Kayak VR: Mirage
Lies of P
Lords of the Fallen (2023)
Madden NFL 25
Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Naraka: Bladepoint
NBA 2K25
No Man’s Sky
Palworld
Paladin’s Passage
Planet Coaster 2
Professional Spirits Baseball 2024-2025
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Resident Evil 4
Resident Evil Village
Rise of the Ronin
Rogue Flight
Star Wars: Jedi Survivor
Star Wars: Outlaws
Stellar Blade
Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown
The Crew Motorfest
The Finals
The First Descendant
The Last of Us Part I
The Last of Us Part II Remastered
Until Dawn
War Thunder
Warframe
World of Warships: Legends
