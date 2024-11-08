Sony launches PlayStation 5 Pro: Details

Mumbai: Sony launched an upgraded version of its popular home console named ‘ PlayStation 5 Pro’ in select markets. The PS5 Pro, announced in September, comes with an upgraded GPU, advanced ray-tracing features, AI upscaling technology for better image quality and double the storage of the PS5. Sony has also shared a list of over 50 games enhanced for the PS5 Pro that will be available at launch.

The PS5 Pro comes at an MSRP of $699.99 (roughly Rs. 58,750). In the UK, the console costs £699.99 GBP, while in EU and Japan it is priced €799.99 EUR and ¥119,980 JPY (includes tax), respectively. Customers can purchase an attachable disc drive for $79.9 and a vertical stand for $29.99 separately.

The PS5 Pro is now available in select markets. The console is available in the standard dual-tone black and white colourway or in a limited edition grey colour option as part of PlayStation’s 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle.Sony has not yet announced a launch date for the PS5 Pro in India.

The PS5 Pro comes with the same AMD Ryzen Zen 2 CPU as the PS5 but has improved RDNA graphics with 16.7 teraflops of GPU compute performance. The console comes with 16GB of GDDR6 memory and an additional 2GB of DDR5 RAM for system tasks. The PS5 Pro packs a 2TB custom SSD, doubling the storage space of the standard PS5.

In terms of features, the PS5 Pro boasts advanced ray-tracing capabilities that enable more accurate and realistic lighting and reflections in games. The console also debuts Sony’s new AI upscaling feature, dubbed PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR), which uses machine learning-based technology for better image quality.

Earlier this week, Sony announced that over 50 games will get PS5 Pro enhancements at launch, with more to follow. Here’s the list of enhanced titles that will be available on the console, starting November 7:

Alan Wake 2

Albatroz

Apex Legends

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Baldur’s Gate 3

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

EA Sports College Football 25

Dead Island 2

Demon’s Souls

Diablo IV

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Dying Light 2 Reloaded Edition

EA Sports FC 25

Enlisted

F1 24

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Fortnite

God of War Ragnarök

Hogwarts Legacy

Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered

Kayak VR: Mirage

Lies of P

Lords of the Fallen (2023)

Madden NFL 25

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Naraka: Bladepoint

NBA 2K25

No Man’s Sky

Palworld

Paladin’s Passage

Planet Coaster 2

Professional Spirits Baseball 2024-2025

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil Village

Rise of the Ronin

Rogue Flight

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor

Star Wars: Outlaws

Stellar Blade

Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown

The Crew Motorfest

The Finals

The First Descendant

The Last of Us Part I

The Last of Us Part II Remastered

Until Dawn

War Thunder

Warframe

World of Warships: Legends