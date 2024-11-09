FIH Awards 2024: Harmanpreet Singh wins Player Of The Year, Sreejesh best goalkeeper

New Delhi: Indian hockey players Harmanpreet Singh and PR Sreeejsh won prestigious awards at the 49th FIH Statutory Congress in Oman. Harmanpreet and Sreejesh played a crucial role in India’s bronze medal win at the Paris Olympics 2024.

India captain Harmanpreet Singh named as the FIH Player Of The Year. This was the Indian captain’s third FIH Player Of The Year award, having won it in 2020-21 and 2021-22.

PR Sreejesh won the men’s Goalkeeper Of The Year. It is Sreejesh’s third FIH Goalkeeper of the Year award having achieved the recognition back-to-back in 2021 and 2022.

Also Read: 21 killed, 46 injured in blast at railway station

Sreejesh played vital roles in India’s bronze medal-winning feats at Tokyo and Paris Olympics. Sreejesh was also the captain of the national team and led India to the quarterfinals of the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The 36-year-old Sreejesh retired from the game after winning a second consecutive Olympic bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics earlier this year following a stellar 18-year-old career during which he made 366 appearances for India. Besides the two Olympic medals, Sreejesh has won two gold and one bronze medal at the Asian Games, two Champions Trophy silvers, two Commonwealth Games silver medals, an Asia Cup silver, four Asian Champions Trophy gold and silver medals among others.

Yibbi Jansen of Netherlands was adjudged as the FIH Player Of The Year in the women’s category, while Ye Jiao of China was the women’s Goalkeeper Of The Year. The FIH Rising Stars of The Year award went to Zoe D­az of Argentina (women’s) and Sufyan Khan of Pakistan (men’s). For a second year in a row, China women’s head coach Alyson Annan (Australia) won the FIH Coach of The Year in the women’s category while Netherlands coach Jeroen Delmee took home the men’s one.