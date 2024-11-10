Royal Brunei Airlines begins direct flights from this Indian city: Details

Chennai: Royal Brunei Airlines started direct flights from Chennai to Bandar Seri Begawan. The air carrier will operate three flights a week—Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The airline will deploy its Airbus A320NEO for the service.

Round-trip tickets start from Rs 31,000. This new service offers passengers convenient connections via Brunei to international destinations such as Hong Kong, Manila, Seoul and Melbourne.

India is one of the top 10 countries contributing to tourist arrivals in Brunei. Nearly 4,000 Indians visited the country in 2024 alone. Additionally, around 14,000 Indians are employed in various sectors across Brunei.

Royal Brunei Airlines had previously operated flights to Kolkata, but this service was discontinued years ago. Royal Brunei Airlines operates a fleet of five Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners and seven Airbus A320NEOs.The airline’s Indian operations are supported by STIC Travel Group, led by Founder-Chairman Subhash Goyal, who handles ticketing and visa processing for travelers heading to Brunei.