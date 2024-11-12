India Successfully Tests Long-Range Cruise Missile

India successfully test-fired the indigenously developed Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LRLACM) on Tuesday. The missile, with a range exceeding 1,000 km, was launched from a mobile launcher at the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, Odisha.

The LRLACM is designed to be launched from both land and sea-based platforms, enhancing its operational flexibility. Equipped with advanced technology, the missile is expected to significantly boost India’s defense capabilities.

The successful test marks a significant milestone in India’s indigenous missile development program. The DRDO and defense public sector undertakings will continue to work on future cruise missile development projects.