Kerala Health Minister Veena George issues alert on rising dengue, leptospirosis cases

Kerala Health Minister Veena George has issued a warning against self-treatment for fever, emphasizing that it could indicate a viral infection. With recent sporadic rainfall in the state, the Minister urged heightened awareness and caution against dengue and leptospirosis. She highlighted that many fatalities from leptospirosis are due to delays in seeking medical treatment and stressed that suspected cases should receive protocol-based care in both government and private hospitals.

Minister George also emphasized the risks faced by those exposed to contaminated water, particularly individuals who haven’t taken preventive doxycycline. She recommended that people in at-risk environments should take leptospirosis medication as prescribed by health officials. Additionally, she advised people with open wounds on their hands or feet to avoid contact with polluted water or to take extra precautions. Reducing mosquito breeding sites remains crucial to prevent the spread of diseases like dengue.

A meeting of the State Level Rapid Response Team (RRT) was convened to evaluate the current health scenario. Minister George called for local-level assessments of deaths from infectious diseases like leptospirosis and dengue within the next two weeks, with actions to be taken under the Public Health Act based on findings. She also noted recent cases of Hepatitis A, malaria, and H1N1 and advised the public to drink only boiled and cooled water, even for food preparation, to prevent waterborne illnesses. Key health officials, including NHM and AYUSH directors, attended the meeting to discuss preventative measures and public awareness.