Tensions High in Manipur’s Jiribam; Prohibitory Orders Enforced

On Tuesday morning, police recovered the bodies of two elderly men, Laishram Balen and Maibam Kesho, in Manipur’s Jiribam district following a gunfight between suspected militants and security forces the previous day. The bodies were discovered in the Jakuradhor Karong area, where militants had reportedly set shops ablaze. Authorities have initiated a search operation for five individuals reported missing in the area, while prohibitory orders were imposed to prevent further incidents.

The violence erupted on Monday when insurgents, wearing camouflage and armed with advanced weapons, attacked a police station and nearby CRPF camp in Borobekra, Jiribam. In the ensuing confrontation, 11 suspected militants were killed, and two CRPF personnel were injured, with one in critical condition. Following these incidents, tensions spread, and exchanges of fire occurred in multiple locations across Imphal Valley, prompting further deployment of Assam Rifles, CRPF, and police reinforcements.

Meanwhile, a shutdown from 5 am to 6 pm was called in Kuki-Zo-dominated hill areas on Tuesday, organized by the Kuki-Zo Council, to mourn the loss of the slain insurgents. Security forces responded to militants who had torched shops, houses, and parts of the Borobekra police station. The exchange of fire, which lasted about 45 minutes, eventually brought the situation under control, though sporadic clashes continued in Imphal West and Imphal East districts.