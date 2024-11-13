Dense Smog in Delhi Reduces Visibility, May Disrupt Trains and Flights

Winter’s onset has intensified pollution levels in Delhi, with the city experiencing severe air quality early Wednesday morning. Despite recent efforts, the AQI remained in the “Very Poor” category, reaching 393 at 5 a.m. as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board. Other heavily affected areas included Anand Vihar with an AQI of 396, Jahangirpuri at 389, ITO at 378, and IGI Airport at 368, indicating widespread pollution.

Thick haze blanketed the capital, reducing visibility significantly and causing travel disruptions. By 8:30 a.m., visibility at Delhi’s IGI Airport dropped to zero meters, impacting train operations as well, with loco pilots instructed to adhere to speed restrictions. An advisory from the airport warned that flights not compliant with CAT III technology might be affected by the dense fog, urging passengers to check with airlines for updates.

The Indian Meteorological Department noted a sharp increase in fog intensity alongside dropping temperatures, with the lowest recorded temperature in the past 24 hours falling to 17.0 degrees Celsius. Prolonged fog cover during the day could lead to a decrease in maximum temperatures as sunlight remains obscured. Visibility issues also extended to major roadways, as visuals from the Delhi-Meerut Expressway showed nearly zero visibility, emphasizing the challenging winter conditions gripping the region.