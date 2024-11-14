Banks to remain shut in these states tomorrow: Details

New Delhi: Banks in some states will remain closed tomorrow (Friday 15 November 2024) account of Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartik Purnima. Banks in Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Hyderabad – Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Srinagar will remain closed for Guru Nanak Jayanti, Karthika Purnima, Rahas Purnima.

November 2024 Bank Holiday List:

Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepawali/Kut/Kannada Rajyothsava: November 1

Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Balipadyami/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Govardhan Pooja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day: November 2

Chhath (Evening Arghya): November 7

Chhath (Morning Arghya)/Wangala Festival: November 8

Egaas-Bagwaal: November 12

Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima/Rahas Purnima: November 15

Kanakadasa Jayanti: November 18

Seng Kutsnem: November 23

Furthermore, these are the number of days when banks will be closed for weekends

Sunday: November 3, 10, 17, 24

Second Saturday: November 9

Fourth Saturday: November 23

Also Read: Toyota introduces Special Limited Editions of Glanza, Taisor, and Hyryder

The Reserve Bank of India releases an annual list of bank holidays, which includes both national and regional observances. The central bank compiles this list based on various factors such as national and state holidays, cultural and religious events, operational requirements, government announcements, and coordination with other banks. All scheduled and non-scheduled banks will remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month in observance of public holidays.

Bank holidays are notified under 3 categories- Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. The regional holidays are decided by the respective state governments.

National holidays are days when all banks across the country are closed. In contrast, regional holidays apply only to specific states or regions, meaning that only banks in those areas will be closed. Therefore, a bank holiday in one state does not necessarily affect banks in other states.