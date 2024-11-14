Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund to Launch Digital Archive with PM’s Letters, Books in 2025

The Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund (JNMF) announced on November 14, Nehru’s 135th birth anniversary, that it will launch a digital platform called *The Nehru Archive* to preserve and make accessible a vast array of documents on the life and contributions of India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. This digital archive is set to go live on November 14, 2025, coinciding with his 136th birth anniversary.

The archive will include key works such as the *Selected Works of Jawaharlal Nehru*, comprising 100 volumes, along with his extensive correspondence with India’s chief ministers from 1947 to 1964. Additionally, it will offer digital access to Nehru’s celebrated books like *Letters from a Father to His Daughter*, *Glimpses of World History*, *An Autobiography*, *The Unity of India*, and *The Discovery of India*.

Modeled after international archives of leaders like Winston Churchill, Nelson Mandela, and John F. Kennedy, *The Nehru Archive* will also feature writings from Nehru’s contemporaries, select unpublished documents, and resources from global archives. The JNMF, which manages the Prime Minister’s Museum and Library, sees this initiative as a tribute to Nehru’s influence on India’s democratic vision and global standing, aiming to make the collection a valuable resource for researchers and the public.