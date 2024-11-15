12% DA Hike Brings Major Salary Boost for Select Govt Employees

Government employees are set to benefit from a significant 12% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA), bringing a boost of up to 36,000 rupees annually. The announcement, made just before the festive season, has delighted employees across various sectors, with the increased DA being applicable to those under the Fifth and Sixth Pay Commissions, in addition to the 7th Pay Commission.

For employees under the Fifth Pay Commission, the DA has been raised by 12%, bringing the rate to 455%. This change will take effect from July 1 of this year. Similarly, employees under the Sixth Pay Commission will see a 7% increase, raising their DA rate from 239% to 246%, also effective from July 1. These hikes are expected to positively impact the take-home salary of government employees.

For example, if a central government employee’s basic salary is 43,000 rupees, their DA at the previous rate of 239% would amount to 1,02,770 rupees. With the new 246% DA rate, their salary will increase to 1,05,780 rupees, adding approximately 3,000 rupees per month or 36,000 rupees annually. This increase has brought significant financial relief to government employees, especially ahead of the holiday season.