CM Yogi Praises Tribal Community’s Sacrifice and Bravery for Nation

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded the tribal community’s historical role in protecting the nation, describing their dedication, bravery, and sacrifice as a powerful inspiration for all. He emphasized their contribution as India’s first inhabitants who, despite foreign rule, remained steadfast in service to the motherland. The CM highlighted this at the Janjati Bhagidari Utsav in Lucknow, an event celebrating tribal heritage and the 150th birth anniversary of Lord Birsa Munda, who bravely resisted British rule. The festival, supported by PM Narendra Modi’s initiative to mark November 15 as Jan Jatiya Gaurav Diwas, gathers artists from 22 states, Slovakia, and Vietnam.

The Chief Minister emphasized his government’s commitment to tribal empowerment, noting efforts to connect marginalized groups with essential government schemes since 2017. He highlighted initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, household amenities, pensions, and LPG connections, all aimed at improving tribal living standards. Programs such as the Eklavya schools are providing education tailored to tribal children, and cultural preservation is being fostered through museums dedicated to tribes like the Tharu. These facilities ensure that tribal heritage is preserved and accessible for future generations, blending cultural preservation with educational advancement.

Adityanath praised the tribal community’s environmental stewardship and economic contributions, recognizing the community’s vital role in conserving natural resources. He underscored the UP government’s commitment to “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,” stressing that all sections of society, especially disadvantaged communities, should benefit from government programs. Welfare efforts focus on reducing poverty and promoting self-sufficiency, integrating tribal communities into the mainstream while valuing their unique cultural identity. The festival not only showcases tribal art and tradition but also fosters understanding and respect across communities, aligning with broader state and national goals of inclusive development.