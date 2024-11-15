Oman Air announces discount on flight tickets: Details

Muscat: The national air carrier of Oman, Oman Air has announced discount on flight tickets. The discount offer was introduced in celebration of Oman’s 54th National Day.

This exclusive offer is available for bookings made on 18th and 19th November only across the airline’s network including the Maldives, Zurich, Milan, Phuket, Moscow, and its newest route, Rome. With one-way fares starting from just OMR 28.

Also Read: Merchandise exports from India surge to $39.2 billion in October

The promotion includes one-way and return fares and is valid for travel from 25th November to 16th December 2024 and 20th January to 24th March 2025. The offer does not include interline or codeshare flights. Other terms and conditions also apply.