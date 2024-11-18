Vitamin D helps reduce blood pressure in obese older adults

A recent study in the Journal of the Endocrine Society has revealed that vitamin D supplements can help reduce blood pressure in older adults with obesity. Conducted with funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the study examined the effects of different dosages of vitamin D and found that exceeding the recommended daily amount does not yield additional health benefits. The research focused on 221 adults aged 65 and older, all of whom were overweight or obese with insufficient vitamin D levels. Participants were divided into two groups, one receiving the standard 600 IU/day and the other a higher dose of 3,750 IU/day, along with 250mg of calcium citrate daily.

Over one year, the study observed modest reductions in blood pressure, including an average 3.5 mm Hg drop in systolic blood pressure (SBP) and a 2.8 mm Hg decrease in diastolic blood pressure (DBP). There was no significant difference between the effects of low and high doses, but individuals with both obesity and low vitamin D levels experienced the most pronounced benefits. The findings align with earlier research linking vitamin D deficiency to increased risks of hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, and certain autoimmune disorders. Importantly, the results emphasize that exceeding the recommended vitamin D intake does not enhance these effects.

The study highlights the importance of maintaining adequate vitamin D levels for circulatory and metabolic health, particularly in older adults with obesity. It supports the NIH’s current recommendations of 600 IU/day for adults aged 51-70 and 800 IU/day for those over 70. By underscoring the benefits of vitamin D while cautioning against excessive supplementation, the research reinforces the role of balanced intake in promoting overall health and well-being.