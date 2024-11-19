Delhi Govt Seeks PM Modi’s Help, Centre’s Nod for Artificial Rain Amid Pollution Crisis

Amid escalating pollution levels in Delhi, Environment Minister Gopal Rai urged the central government to convene an emergency meeting to address the crisis, calling for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention. He highlighted the Delhi government’s repeated, unanswered requests for permission to conduct artificial rain, a potential solution to settle pollutants. Rai emphasized the Prime Minister’s moral responsibility to act and announced plans to write again to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on the matter.

Rai detailed the steps taken under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage IV, including restrictions on private vehicles and trucks to curb emissions, while consulting experts to explore innovative measures like artificial rain. He criticized the central government for inaction, urging collaborative efforts and expert involvement, particularly from IIT Kanpur researchers specializing in artificial rain technology. He also called for GRAP implementation across northern India and alleged rule violations by BJP-led states.

Accusing the Centre of negligence, Rai stated that if the Union Environment Minister cannot address the crisis, he should resign. He reaffirmed the Delhi government’s readiness to work with the Centre but stressed the need for federal leadership and immediate action to mitigate the capital’s severe pollution crisis.