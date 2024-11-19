Tirumala Trust mandates non-Hindu staff to opt for VRS or government transfer

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), managing the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati, has passed a resolution requiring non-Hindu employees to either take voluntary retirement or seek transfers to other government departments in Andhra Pradesh. The decision was announced on Monday (Nov 18) during the first meeting of the newly formed TTD trust board, chaired by BR Naidu. This move follows controversies, including recent allegations of adulteration in the temple’s sacred “laddu prasadam.”

TTD will review the roles of non-Hindu employees within its administration and present its findings to the government. A 2018 report identified 44 employees of other faiths working for the organization, but sources suggest the resolution could impact about 300 of TTD’s 7,000 permanent staff. The temple board, which also employs 14,000 contract workers, has previously been governed by the Andhra Pradesh Endowments Act and the TTD Act, which mandate exclusive employment of Hindus in temple-related roles.

The resolution has received support from employee unions, citing compliance with existing legal provisions. Despite regulations, some non-Hindu employees have reportedly continued in TTD roles. Following the return of Chandrababu Naidu’s government in June, complaints emerged from Hindu staff alleging the presence of colleagues from other religions within the organization.